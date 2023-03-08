Bogdanov Notes Similar Approaches to Regional Challenges at Meeting With Chinese Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, at a meeting with Special Envoy of the Chinese Government on the middle East issues Zhai Jun, said the approaches of Moscow and Beijing to regional challenges, including conflicts in Syria, Libya and Yemen, were similar, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"During a confidential exchange of views, the sides noted the coincidence of the approaches of Moscow and Beijing to regional challenges, including the conflicts in Syria, Libya and Yemen, as well as problems of the Palestinian-Israeli settlement," the ministry said after a meeting between Bogdanov and Jun on Tuesday.

It said the sides stressed the stabilization of the situation in the Middle East and Africa is possible through promotion of a peaceful dialogue in line with international law and the UN Charter.

The parties stressed the unacceptability of any externally imposed schemes aimed at sowing enmity between regional states and fragmentation of countries experiencing military and political conflicts.

"They stated the focus of Moscow and Beijing on further close coordination of efforts, including in the UN Security Council, for promotion of political and diplomatic solutions to crises in the Middle East and North Africa," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.