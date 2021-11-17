Bogdanov, on Visit to Mozambique, Discusses Preparation of Russia-Africa Summit - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Representative on the middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov, on a working visit to Mozambique, discussed with the country's leadership preparation of the second Russia-Africa summit scheduled for the fall of 2022, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Bogdanov was received by the prime minister of Mozambique, and also met with foreign and trade ministers and other officials.

"Special attention was paid to the preparation of the second Russia-Africa summit scheduled for the fall of 2022, the participation of Mozambique in that forum and related events," the ministry said.

The sides also discussed development of bilateral relations.