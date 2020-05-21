Russia's special representative for the Middle East, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov refuted on Thursday, in a comment for Sputnik, media reports saying that Russia has offered to facilitate US-Palestine talks in Geneva

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Russia's special representative for the middle East, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov refuted on Thursday, in a comment for Sputnik, media reports saying that Russia has offered to facilitate US-Palestine talks in Geneva.

Axios news portal has reported that Russia has offered to facilitate a meeting between the United States and the Palestinian Authority in Geneva in the next few weeks.

"What kind of summit? Why Geneva? This is pure nonsense," Bogdanov said, commenting on the report.

Moscow does not find it possible to promote Washington's so-called deal of the century for settling the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Bogdanov also said, commenting on his recent phone conversation with the US' special representative for the Middle East, Avi Berkowitz.

"He called me and started talking about the need to promote 'the deal of the century'. I told him this was impossible, since the stand of Palestinians and all the Arabs, the League of Arab States, is well known. There is a need to convene the Middle East Quartet to discuss the situation," Bogdanov added.