UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bogdanov Refutes Claims Of Russia's Offer To Facilitate US-Palestine Talks In Geneva

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 01:12 PM

Bogdanov Refutes Claims of Russia's Offer to Facilitate US-Palestine Talks in Geneva

Russia's special representative for the Middle East, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov refuted on Thursday, in a comment for Sputnik, media reports saying that Russia has offered to facilitate US-Palestine talks in Geneva

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Russia's special representative for the middle East, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov refuted on Thursday, in a comment for Sputnik, media reports saying that Russia has offered to facilitate US-Palestine talks in Geneva.

Axios news portal has reported that Russia has offered to facilitate a meeting between the United States and the Palestinian Authority in Geneva in the next few weeks.

"What kind of summit? Why Geneva? This is pure nonsense," Bogdanov said, commenting on the report.

Moscow does not find it possible to promote Washington's so-called deal of the century for settling the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Bogdanov also said, commenting on his recent phone conversation with the US' special representative for the Middle East, Avi Berkowitz.

"He called me and started talking about the need to promote 'the deal of the century'. I told him this was impossible, since the stand of Palestinians and all the Arabs, the League of Arab States, is well known. There is a need to convene the Middle East Quartet to discuss the situation," Bogdanov added.

Related Topics

Century Russia Washington Geneva United States Middle East Media All Arab

Recent Stories

2021 'last option' for Tokyo Games, says Olympics ..

3 minutes ago

WHO Spokeswoman Believes Moscow's COVID-19 Situati ..

3 minutes ago

New moon not expected to be sighted on Saturday

6 minutes ago

Police encounter: Two robbers killed by firing of ..

6 minutes ago

Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq,Khawaja Abdul Ghani ..

6 minutes ago

Sheikh Rashid announces opening of one window at b ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.