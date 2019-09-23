Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Saudi Ambassador in Moscow Raid Krimli discussed preparation for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Riyadh, as well as the situation in Yemen and the Persian Gulf, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Saudi Ambassador in Moscow Raid Krimli discussed preparation for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Riyadh, as well as the situation in Yemen and the Persian Gulf, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday.

Putin's visit to Riyadh is scheduled for October.

"During the conversation, the sides discussed a set of issues on preparation for the upcoming visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Saudi Arabia, due in October, including a schedule of bilateral contacts between various ministries and departments," the ministry said.

Bogdanov and Krimli also touched upon the key issues on the regional agenda with an emphasis on the situation in Yemen and the Persian Gulf area, it said.