Bogdanov, Sullivan Discuss Middle East, North Africa Crises In Moscow Talks

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 09:46 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan discussed at a meeting in Moscow on Tuesday the prospects of Russia-US cooperation in tackling crises in the Middle East and North Africa, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

"During the the talks, a thorough discussion of the situation in Libya and the prospects for Russian-US cooperation in the interests of overcoming crisis situations in the Middle East and North Africa took place," the ministry said in a statement.

