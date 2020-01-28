Bogdanov, Sullivan Discuss Middle East, North Africa Crises in Moscow Talks

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan discussed at a meeting in Moscow on Tuesday the prospects of Russia-US cooperation in tackling crises in the Middle East and North Africa, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

"During the the talks, a thorough discussion of the situation in Libya and the prospects for Russian-US cooperation in the interests of overcoming crisis situations in the Middle East and North Africa took place," the ministry said in a statement.