Bogota Cuts Ties With Israel Over 'genocidal' Gaza Campaign
Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2024 | 11:20 AM
Bogotá, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) President Gustavo Petro said Wednesday Colombia will sever diplomatic ties with Israel, whose government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he described as "genocidal" in its war in Gaza.
"Tomorrow (Thursday) diplomatic relations with the state of Israel will be severed... for having a government, for having a president that is genocidal," Petro, a harsh critic of the devastating war against Hamas, told a May Day rally in Bogota.
Netanyahu is Israel's head of government, while the country's president -- a role which is largely ceremonial -- is Isaac Herzog.
The war in Gaza broke out after the unprecedented Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7. That assault resulted in the deaths of some 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli figures.
On Wednesday, Petro told thousands of supporters that the world cannot accept "genocide, the extermination of an entire people."
"If Palestine dies, humanity dies," he said to loud applause from the crowd, some of whom flew pro-Palestinian banners.
