Boiler Blast in Southern India Kills 6 People, Injures 16 - Reports

A boiler explosion at a thermal power plant in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu killed six and injured 16 staffers on Wednesday, the NDTV broadcaster reported, citing a director of the facility

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) A boiler explosion at a thermal power plant in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu killed six and injured 16 staffers on Wednesday, the NDTV broadcaster reported, citing a director of the facility.

The blast occurred at the government-owned NLC India Limited plant in the district of Cuddalore, about 110 miles away from Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu state.

According to one of the directors of the plant, the boiler was not operating. All the injured were either employees or contract workers, and they were rushed to a hospital in Chennai.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah has wished speedy recovery to the injured and said that the relief work at the incident site is ongoing.

The company is investigating the accident.

This is the second blast at the Tamil Nadu power plant in less than two months eight workers suffered burn injuries in a similar accident in May.

