Boko Haram Bombers Kill Seven In Cameroon

Mon 06th April 2020 | 02:16 PM

Boko Haram bombers kill seven in Cameroon

Seven people were killed when two suicide bombers, suspected to be members of Nigeria's Boko Haram militant group, attacked a village in northern Cameroon on Sunday, police and a local official said

Yaound , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Seven people were killed when two suicide bombers, suspected to be members of Nigeria's Boko Haram militant group, attacked a village in northern Cameroon on Sunday, police and a local official said.

"Two Boko Haram bombers blew themselves up at around 8pm" in the attack on Amchide, on the border with Nigeria, a policeman said Monday, while a local official said a village chief and two teenagers were among the dead.

