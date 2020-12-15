UrduPoint.com
Boko Haram Claims Responsibility For Recent Children Kidnappings In Northern Nigeria

Tue 15th December 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The Boko Haram terrorist organization has said it was behind a recent attack on a school for boys in northern Nigeria and the subsequent abductions of hundreds of its students, the Daily Nigerian newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing the group's leader, Abubakar Shekau.

Last week, armed jihadist militants attacked the Kankara Government Science Secondary School for boys, kidnapping at least 600 out of 800 pupils. The rest of the students escaped abductions by hiding in the bushes.

The terrorist group confirmed that the perpetrators were from Boko Haram and claimed that the attack was made in the name of islam.

In the meantime, Nigerian President's spokesman Garba Shehu earlier on Monday stated that the security agencies engaged in rescue operations have identified the whereabouts of the abducted children, and the authorities have been in contact with the kidnappers to negotiate the safe return of the boys to their families.

The Boko Haram group, pledging allegiance to the Islamic State (terrorist organization, banned in Russia), has operated in north-east Nigeria and several other Western African nations, conducting numerous deadly attacks and abductions, since it initiated an Islamic insurgency in 2009.

