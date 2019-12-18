UrduPoint.com
Boko Haram Jihadists Kill 14 In Attack On Western Chad Village

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 10:09 PM

Boko Haram jihadists kill 14 in attack on western Chad village

Fourteen people were killed and 13 were missing after Boko Haram jihadists attacked a fishing village in western Chad on Tuesday, government officials said

N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Fourteen people were killed and 13 were missing after Boko Haram jihadists attacked a fishing village in western Chad on Tuesday, government officials said.

Violence from the Boko Haram insurgency started in Nigeria a decade ago, but has since spread to neighbouring countries Chad, Niger and Cameroon.

"There were 14 dead, five wounded and 13 missing in the attack" near the village of Kaiga on the shores of Lake Chad, Imouya Souabebe, the prefect of the region, told AFP on Wednesday.

