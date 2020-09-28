UrduPoint.com
Boko Haram Kills 5 Servicemen Kidnapped During Attack On Nigerian Governor Convoy -Reports

Mon 28th September 2020 | 03:35 PM

The five servicemen who were kidnapped by militants during a recent jihadist attack on a governor's convoy in northeastern Nigeria were killed, media reported Monday, citing security sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) The five servicemen who were kidnapped by militants during a recent jihadist attack on a governor's convoy in northeastern Nigeria were killed, media reported Monday, citing security sources.

On Friday, the convoy of Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum was attacked by the Boko Haram terrorist group, which has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (banned in Russia). According to media reports, the attack left 30 people killed, including security officers and civilians. Five soldiers were kidnapped. The militants also hijacked six cars with government license plates. The official was not traveling with the convoy during the time of the attack.

According to the Nation newspaper, the bodies of the five abducted servicemen were found during a search and rescue operation.

Since 2009, Boko Haram has been leading violent warfare, which includes terror attacks and abductions, seeking to eliminate the Western system of education and establish Sharia law across Nigeria. In March 2015, the group pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist organization. In return, the Multi-National Joint Task Force, currently comprising military units from Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria, regularly conduct airstrikes and field operations to combat the Boko Haram insurgency in the region.

