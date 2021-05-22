UrduPoint.com
Boko Haram Leader Abubakar Shekau Dead After Clash With IS Terror Group - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau is dead after he detonated a suicide vest during an ambush by his rival Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing Nigerian officials and intelligence it reviewed from a West African spy agency.

The report said hundreds of Islamic State fighters attacked Shekau's base in the Timbuktu region of the Sambisa Forest on Wednesday.

In 2015, Shekau pledged allegiance to the Islamic State and Boko Haram rebranded itself as the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). However, internal disputes that involved the Islamic State naming another leader to lead ISWAP pushed Shekau to reassume the leadership role of the Boko Haram faction.

Boko Haram has operated in northeast Nigeria and several other Western African nations, conducting numerous deadly attacks and abductions, since it initiated an Islamic insurgency in 2009.

