N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :At least fourteen people were killed and 13 others were missing after Boko Haram militants attacked a fishing village in western Chad on Tuesday, government officials said.

"There were 14 dead, five wounded and 13 missing in the attack" near the village of Kaiga on the shores of Lake Chad, Imouya Souabebe, the prefect of the region, told AFP on Wednesday.