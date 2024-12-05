Boland back with pride at stake for Australia in 2nd India Test

Adelaide, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Australia head into the second Test against India in Adelaide fired up by pride, captain Pat Cummins said Thursday, as his team seek to bounce back from a crushing loss in Perth.

The hosts crumbled to a 295 defeat in the first Test but go into the day-night clash starting Friday buoyed by a formidable record at the Adelaide Oval.

They have won all seven pink-ball Tests they have played there, including against India in 2020-21 when the visitors were bundled out for 36.

Josh Hazlewood was chief destroyer, taking 5-8, but a side strain has ruled him out this time, with seamer Scott Boland replacing him.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh was declared fit after pulling up with back stiffness in Perth in an otherwise unchanged team.

Cummins admitted the pressure was on, but said they were used to it.

"Any Test match there is pressure," he said.

"When you're down there's a little bit more, especially when you are at home.

"But we have been in similar situations in World Cups or other series... we love playing here, we know we weren't at our best last week and we have got a few things to work on.

"Everyone has got a lot of personal pride, professional pride. So there's pressure on you anytime you play, let alone with the scoreboard being down 1-0.

"

Boland will play his first Test in almost 18 months, with Cummins expecting the 35-year-old to be an asset on a pitch set to suit him.

"There's normally a little bit of nip, which suits Scotty quite well," he said.

"His prep has been really good. He's happy with how his rhythm is.

"As a captain, it's pretty awesome to have Scotty come straight in, who can bowl a huge amount of overs if you need, is super consistent and has performed at this level."

Cummins added that he was "pretty confident" Hazlewood would be back for the third Test in Brisbane next week.

The uncapped Beau Webster was called up to Australia's squad as a precaution in case Marsh was not fit, but Australia's T20 skipper has been deemed ready to go despite not turning his arm in the nets this week.

"We made the call with the medical team over the last couple of days to give him a couple of days off bowling but expect him to warm up, and if required, will bowl," Cummins said.

"Guessing he would be required at some point."

Australia: Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland