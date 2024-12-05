Boland Back With Pride At Stake For Australia In 2nd India Test
Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 01:00 PM
Adelaide, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Australia head into the second Test against India in Adelaide fired up by pride, captain Pat Cummins said Thursday, as his team seek to bounce back from a crushing loss in Perth.
The hosts crumbled to a 295 defeat in the first Test but go into the day-night clash starting Friday buoyed by a formidable record at the Adelaide Oval.
They have won all seven pink-ball Tests they have played there, including against India in 2020-21 when the visitors were bundled out for 36.
Josh Hazlewood was chief destroyer, taking 5-8, but a side strain has ruled him out this time, with seamer Scott Boland replacing him.
All-rounder Mitchell Marsh was declared fit after pulling up with back stiffness in Perth in an otherwise unchanged team.
Cummins admitted the pressure was on, but said they were used to it.
"Any Test match there is pressure," he said.
"When you're down there's a little bit more, especially when you are at home.
"But we have been in similar situations in World Cups or other series... we love playing here, we know we weren't at our best last week and we have got a few things to work on.
"Everyone has got a lot of personal pride, professional pride. So there's pressure on you anytime you play, let alone with the scoreboard being down 1-0.
"
Boland will play his first Test in almost 18 months, with Cummins expecting the 35-year-old to be an asset on a pitch set to suit him.
"There's normally a little bit of nip, which suits Scotty quite well," he said.
"His prep has been really good. He's happy with how his rhythm is.
"As a captain, it's pretty awesome to have Scotty come straight in, who can bowl a huge amount of overs if you need, is super consistent and has performed at this level."
Cummins added that he was "pretty confident" Hazlewood would be back for the third Test in Brisbane next week.
The uncapped Beau Webster was called up to Australia's squad as a precaution in case Marsh was not fit, but Australia's T20 skipper has been deemed ready to go despite not turning his arm in the nets this week.
"We made the call with the medical team over the last couple of days to give him a couple of days off bowling but expect him to warm up, and if required, will bowl," Cummins said.
"Guessing he would be required at some point."
Australia: Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024
Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..
NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani
Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil
South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..
Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say
Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik
YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter
More Stories From World
-
Germany's factory orders fall in October3 minutes ago
-
Mystery, volatility, Trump: the Bitcoin phenomenon3 minutes ago
-
Heat embarrass Lakers, Hawks end Bucks' NBA winning streak3 minutes ago
-
5.6 magnitude earthquake hits western Iran3 minutes ago
-
SFJ launches 'Kill Modi Politics' campaign In UK4 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Interior wins first place for best security awareness films24 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Economy and Planning receives EFQM 4-star recognition44 minutes ago
-
Saudi badminton team wins 10 medals at Africa Air Badminton Championships54 minutes ago
-
Puppy love as Czech prison inmates train assistance dogs1 hour ago
-
South Korea stocks drop, won stable as Asian markets fluctuate1 hour ago
-
Presidential vote seen as referendum on Romania's European future2 hours ago
-
US warns of 'serious negative impacts' if Romania turns away from West2 hours ago