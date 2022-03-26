UrduPoint.com

Bold, Ambitious Action Key To Safeguarding Planet, UN Chief Says In Message For Earth Hour 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2022 | 08:53 PM

Bold, ambitious action key to safeguarding planet, UN chief says in message for Earth Hour 2022

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Saturday called for making "peace with nature" in his message for Earth Hour, commemorated annually on the last Saturday of March

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Saturday called for making "peace with nature" in his message for Earth Hour, commemorated annually on the last Saturday of March.

"Without nature's help, we cannot thrive or even survive on this planet Earth", the UN chief said, noting that climate disruption, biodiversity loss and pollution threaten lives, jobs and health the world over.

"It's time to re-evaluate and reset our relationship with nature," he said, describing 2022 as "a year to change course." Guterres said that solutions are "available, affordable, practical and realistic." "We can provide renewable energy and sustainable food systems for all...reduce emissions and use nature-based solutions to help us build a more resilient, carbon-neutral world," he said.

The secretary-general urged everyone to do their part "to safeguard our planet", saying that "together, we can build a brighter and more prosperous future." The UN is proud to join in the global effort to mark Earth Hour, he said, calling it "a reminder that small actions can make a big difference." He called on citizens everywhere, to join in the global switch off, for an hour on Saturday, at 8.30pm local time � wherever you call home.

In what he dubbed a "make-or-break" year, the Secretary-General encouraged everyone to let their actions and voices send a clear message to leaders everywhere: "Now is the time to be bold and ambitious".

"Let's show the world that we are determined to protect the one home we all share," he added.

Related Topics

World United Nations March All Share Jobs

Recent Stories

Man dies as train hits him in Dasht

Man dies as train hits him in Dasht

26 seconds ago
 World snooker champion meets IG

World snooker champion meets IG

29 seconds ago
 ANF recovers 98 kg Ice

ANF recovers 98 kg Ice

30 seconds ago
 18 prisoners released

18 prisoners released

32 seconds ago
 PML-N, PPP united to hide their corruption: Minist ..

PML-N, PPP united to hide their corruption: Minister

4 minutes ago
 6,620 urea bags supplied to 10 notified dealers

6,620 urea bags supplied to 10 notified dealers

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>