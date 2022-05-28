Bolivarian Alliance Condemns Discriminatory Treatment by US Against Latin American States

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA-TCP) called on Saturday the US decision to ban some Latin American countries from participation in the Summit of the Americas politically motivated and condemned the discriminatory treatment by the United States.

On Friday, the ALBA-TCP summit was held in Cuba's capital of Havana.

"Reject the arbitrary, ideological and politically motivated exclusion of several of our countries from the so-called Summit of the Americas, to be held in June in Los Angeles, United States. Such unilateral decision constitutes a serious historic regression in the hemispheric relations and an outrage to the Latin American and Caribbean peoples," a statement said, adding that the alliance also denounces the discriminatory treatment by the United States against some Latin countries.

At the end of April, US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols said that Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela were unlikely to participate in the upcoming summit. The presidents of Mexico and Bolivia opposed such a decision and said they would not attend the summit if not all countries in the region received invitations.

ALBA-TCP was established in 2004 as a regional organization for Latin America and the Caribbean to fight poverty and social injustice. It includes Cuba, Venezuela, Bolivia, Nicaragua, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, and the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis.