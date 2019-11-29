UrduPoint.com
Bolivia Annuls Decree Allowing Military To Suppress Protesters - Interim President

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 06:20 AM

Bolivia Annuls Decree Allowing Military to Suppress Protesters - Interim President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Bolivia's interim authorities reversed the recently adopted decree that allowed armed forces to avoid criminal prosecution over using force for quelling the unrest, interim President Jeanine Anez said.

The decree was issued in mid-November by Anez after she took over presidential duties in the wake of the resignation of former President Evo Morales. The developments provoked protests against the interim government. Anez' decree was criticized by the Organization of American States (OAS) and Morales who had warned the military of consequences for suppressing the protesters with the use of force.

"The decree 4078 was just annulled because, thanks to understanding by all classes of the society, we managed to achieve peace in the country," Anez wrote on Twitter late on Thursday.

Morales resigned amid violent protests against results of presidential elections, in which he secured his fourth term in office. The official figures have been contested by the opposition that initiated the demonstrations. Morales then fled to Mexico, calling the situation in Bolivia a coup. However, the ex-president's supporters engaged in fresh rallies against Anez' government, which led to violent clashes with the security officers.

