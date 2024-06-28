Bolivia Arrests 17 As Failed Coup Deepens Instability
Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2024 | 10:30 AM
La Paz, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Bolivian authorities on Thursday paraded handcuffed detainees in front of the media, announcing 17 arrests after a botched coup d'etat that has deepened political turmoil in a country mired in severe economic crisis.
Tensions have been rising in recent weeks in the Andean nation over surging prices, shortages of Dollars and fuel, and a feud between President Luis Arce and the powerful former president Evo Morales ahead of the 2025 election.
In his first public appearance since announcing that the coup attempt was over Wednesday night, Arce denied he had conspired with army chief Juan Jose Zuniga, who deployed troops and tanks to the heart of the capital La Paz, where they tried to break down a door of the presidential palace.
"How could one order or plan a coup on one's self?" Arce told reporters, after Zuniga claimed to have been simply following orders and that Arce had hoped to trigger a crackdown that would boost his popularity.
