UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivia Confirms Arce Presidential Election Win

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 10:23 PM

Bolivia confirms Arce presidential election win

Bolivia's electoral tribunal on Friday published official results from last weekend's presidential election, confirming leftist Luis Arce's landslide victory

La Paz, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Bolivia's electoral tribunal on Friday published official results from last weekend's presidential election, confirming leftist Luis Arce's landslide victory.

With all ballots now counted, Arce finished with 55 percent of the vote, meaning he won with no need for a run-off.

Centrist former president Carlos Mesa, who conceded defeat on Monday, polled just under 29 percent, with right-wing conservative Luis Fernando Camacho taking 14 percent.

Arce, 57, who served as finance and economy minister under exiled former president Evo Morales, claimed victory after exit polls late on Sunday showed he was heading for a huge win.

Electoral Tribunal president Salvador Romero said Arce and the newly elected Congress would assume their functions in the first half of November, without specifying an exact date.

It was a stunning result, as opinion polls leading up to the election had predicted Arce would come out on top but not garner enough votes to avoid a run-off.

It marks a return to power for Arce's Movement for Socialism party just under a year after Morales resigned and fled Bolivia following weeks of protests over his controversial reelection.

Morales, Bolivia's first indigenous president, served for almost 14 years but last year stood for -- and initially won -- an unconstitutional fourth consecutive term. Bolivia's constitution limits a president to two successive terms.

Morales resigned after an Organization of American States audit found the October 2019 election had been marred by fraud.

This time, the top electoral body abandoned the planned rapid count to avoid a repeat of last year's controversy and concentrated on the arduous manual count of votes that took more than five days to complete.

Some right-wing supporters have taken to the streets in protest at suspected fraud but international observers including the OAS, the European Union and the Carter Center confirmed the election was clean and transparent.

The electoral body said there had been a record 88 percent turnout amongst the 7.3 million eligible voters. Voting is mandatory in Bolivia for adults under 60.

Related Topics

Election Protest Vote European Union Salvador Mesa Bolivia October November Congress Sunday 2019 All From Top Million

Recent Stories

Rich Countries Denied $5.7 Trillion in Aid to Poor ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Says White House to Host Peace-Signing Cerem ..

2 minutes ago

Cerny storms to Giro win as rain and protest sees ..

6 minutes ago

Guardiola fears 'crazy' schedule will take toll on ..

6 minutes ago

Sane back in Bayern squad after knee injury

6 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues detail judgment in Justice Qa ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.