UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivia Confirms First Coronavirus Cases - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 11:20 AM

Bolivia Confirms First Coronavirus Cases - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The Bolivian Health Ministry confirmed on Wednesday the first two cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.

"We want to inform you that we have two cases of coronavirus, in 60- and 65-year old women who have been to Italy," Bolivian Health Minister Anibal Cruz was quoted as saying by the local El Deber newspaper.

With these cases, Bolivia is added to the list of Latin American countries that have already confirmed COVID-19 cases. These include Brazil with 31 cases, Argentina with 19, Chile with 17, Ecuador with 15, Peru with 11, Panama with 8, Mexico with 7, Paraguay with 5 and Colombia with 3.

As for the worldwide tally, the total number of cases is at 119,132, with nearly 81,000 in mainland China, followed by Italy with 10,149 and Iran with 8,042. The number of global deaths from the disease reached 4,284 as of Wednesday, and over 65,000 patients have recovered.

Related Topics

Iran China Argentina Italy Ecuador Brazil Bolivia Panama Paraguay Peru Chile Colombia Mexico Women From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Saudi pr ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Press: Abu Dhabi has set a regional first for ..

51 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 11 March 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala&#039;s board mee ..

10 hours ago

Prime Minister to lay foundation stone of seven ho ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.