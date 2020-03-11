Bolivia Confirms First Coronavirus Cases - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The Bolivian Health Ministry confirmed on Wednesday the first two cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.

"We want to inform you that we have two cases of coronavirus, in 60- and 65-year old women who have been to Italy," Bolivian Health Minister Anibal Cruz was quoted as saying by the local El Deber newspaper.

With these cases, Bolivia is added to the list of Latin American countries that have already confirmed COVID-19 cases. These include Brazil with 31 cases, Argentina with 19, Chile with 17, Ecuador with 15, Peru with 11, Panama with 8, Mexico with 7, Paraguay with 5 and Colombia with 3.

As for the worldwide tally, the total number of cases is at 119,132, with nearly 81,000 in mainland China, followed by Italy with 10,149 and Iran with 8,042. The number of global deaths from the disease reached 4,284 as of Wednesday, and over 65,000 patients have recovered.