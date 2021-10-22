MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Bolivia is considering a proposal on lithium extraction from Russia's gas giant Gazprom, Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta said on Friday.

"As for Gazprom, the most important thing for us is participation in new projects in Bolivia that deal with lithium extraction, i.e.

direct extraction of lithium. And Gazprom submitted a proposal in this area, which was highly assessed by the relevant authorities in Bolivia. And together with others, it is an opportunity for us for the multinational state of Bolivia to present this positive initiative," Mayta said during a joint press conference after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.