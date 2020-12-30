UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivia Contracts 5.2Mln Doses Of Russian Vaccine Sputnik V - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 09:04 PM

Bolivia Contracts 5.2Mln Doses of Russian Vaccine Sputnik V - President

Russia and Bolivia signed a contract to supply 5.2 million doses of Russian vaccine Sputnik V to Bolivia, the ceremony was broadcast on Facebook by President Luis Arce

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Russia and Bolivia signed a contract to supply 5.2 million doses of Russian vaccine Sputnik V to Bolivia, the ceremony was broadcast on Facebook by President Luis Arce.

"We are glad to have signed this important agreement for our country, for our people ... The contract contains 5.2 million doses," the president said.

Related Topics

Russia Facebook Bolivia Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Supreme Court expresses concern over non-arrest of ..

2 minutes ago

Trump's Blackwater Pardons 'Affront to Justice,' V ..

2 minutes ago

Qatari Emir Gets Invitation to GCC Summit Amid Hop ..

2 minutes ago

Irish police to ramp up border patrols as Brexit t ..

2 minutes ago

Mask up: S.African police enforce 'zero tolerance' ..

6 minutes ago

Millions of children in crisis hotspots 'on the br ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.