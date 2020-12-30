Bolivia Contracts 5.2Mln Doses of Russian Vaccine Sputnik V - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Russia and Bolivia signed a contract to supply 5.2 million doses of Russian vaccine Sputnik V to Bolivia, the ceremony was broadcast on Facebook by President Luis Arce.

"We are glad to have signed this important agreement for our country, for our people ... The contract contains 5.2 million doses," the president said.