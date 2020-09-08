Bolivia Court Denies Ex-President Morales Registration As Candidate for Senator - Minister

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) A Bolivian court has denied former President Evo Morales registration as a candidate for senator from the Cochabamba Department in the October 18 elections, Justice Minister Alvaro Coimbra and state news agency ABI said.

"Evo Morales has been disqualified. There are still fair judges," the minister wrote on Twitter.

The agency explained that it was about the decision of the constitutional chamber of the La Paz Department court, adopted Monday afternoon.

Thus, the decision by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal of Bolivia, which at the end of February denied Morales the opportunity to run as a candidate for the Senate, was upheld.

After the opposition in Bolivia, led by Carlos Mesa, announced mass violations in the elections on October 20, 2019, Morales, under pressure from the military, resigned as president and left the country. Then the entire top leadership of Bolivia resigned, and power passed to opposition deputy speaker of the Senate, Jeanine Anez.

The authorities announced new presidential elections. Morales is banned from taking part in them as a candidate; he is in Argentina, from where he leads the campaign of the Movement to Socialism party.