Bolivia Declares State Of Emergency Over COVID-19 Outbreak - Presidential Office

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 01:40 AM

Bolivia Declares State of Emergency Over COVID-19 Outbreak - Presidential Office

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Bolivia declares a state of emergency in connection with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, the head of the presidential administration, Yerko Nunez, said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Bolivia confirmed first two coronavirus cases on its soil. The individuals in question are women who have recently returned from Italy, the country with the largest COVID-19 outbreak outside of China.

"The government declares a state of emergency in the country, which will allow the authorities to accelerate the allocation of funds to fight the virus," Nunez said.

Nunez added that Bolivia had no plans to close borders at the moment, but urged all those arriving from worst-hit countries to self-isolate.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has exceeded 124,000, with nearly 4,600 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 66,000 people have recovered. The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that the coronavirus situation can be now characterized as a pandemic.

