Bolivia Desires To Join BRICS, To Take Part In Summit In South Africa - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2023 | 02:10 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) Bolivian Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta declared on Monday that the country wants to join BRICS and will take part in the summit in South Africa, which will be held in person in Johannesburg on August 22-24.

"Bolivia will take part in the BRICS summit in Johannesburg... There our president will present a model of economic, social, industrial development of Bolivia," Mayta said on Twitter, adding that Bolivian President Luis Alberto Arce officially notified on June 12 of Bolivia's desire to join BRICS.

