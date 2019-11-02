UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivia Election Audit Chief Makes Surprise Resignation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 02:43 PM

Bolivia election audit chief makes surprise resignation

The head of an international body auditing Bolivia's disputed election results resigned unexpectedly on Friday, casting further uncertainty over a vote that sparked deadly riots and delivered President Evo Morales a fourth term

La Paz, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :The head of an international body auditing Bolivia's disputed election results resigned unexpectedly on Friday, casting further uncertainty over a vote that sparked deadly riots and delivered President Evo Morales a fourth term.

The chief of the technical mission from the Organisation of American States (OAS), Mexican Arturo Espinosa, announced he is stepping down from the role just a day after beginning the review of the controversial poll.

"I have decided to withdraw from the audit so as not to compromise its impartiality. I should have informed the OAS about previous public statements (declarations) about the electoral process in Bolivia," he wrote in a tweet.

An OAS spokeswoman later confirmed his resignation to AFP.

Espinosa wrote two articles related to Bolivia's elections for a Mexican news website in the past two weeks, including one -- published after the election -- which raised doubts over the poll's transparency.

The 20 October election result, ratified on Friday by Bolivia's own Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), saw Morales narrowly secure the 10-point gap needed to win outright -- but only after an abrupt and unexplained shift in the vote count in his favor.

Opposition candidate Carlos Mesa criticised the TSE's latest result calculations, saying that they show Morales committed a "fraud" and "an aggression against the good faith of the international community."The 66 year-old former president has also refused to take part in the OAS audit, calling instead for the results given by the electoral court (TSE) to be annulled as a precondition of his co-operation.

Related Topics

Election Riots Vote Mesa Bolivia Tokyo Stock Exchange October From Court

Recent Stories

Oreshkin Unaware About Any Issues Related to Russi ..

6 minutes ago

Indian girl uses twitter to find "life partner for ..

17 minutes ago

Third-round scores at WGC-HSBC Champions

7 minutes ago

Merkel urges Delhi to go green amid smog emergency ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan to learn from China's agri research: VC S ..

3 minutes ago

JUI-F workers carry solar panels, batteries to cha ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.