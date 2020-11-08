UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivia Expects Relations With US To Improve After Biden's Victory In Election - Leader

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 08:00 PM

Bolivia Expects Relations With US to Improve After Biden's Victory in Election - Leader

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Bolivia expects its relations with the United States to improve following Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the US presidential election, the Latin American country's Socialist president-elect, Luis Arce, said on Sunday.

Though official results of the 2020 US presidential election have not been announced yet, as the vote counting continues, all major US media have already called the presidential race for Biden, with the presidential candidate claiming victory on Saturday.

"The US people participated in the democratic election, which resulted in the victory of President Joe Biden and the first female vice president, Kamala Harris. With the new administration, we predict better relations that will lead to the well-being of our peoples," Arce wrote on Twitter.

Relations between Bolivia and the US have been strained for years. In September 2008, then-Bolivian President Evo Morales expelled US Ambassador Philip Goldberg for allegedly promoting separatist movements in the country. In response, the United States expelled the Bolivian ambassador and called the allegations against Goldberg groundless.

The situation changed when Bolivia's interim government ” supported by Washington ” took office after Morales stepped down from his fourth term in office last November and fled to Mexico amid mass protests over his contentious election victory earlier in 2019. Shortly after, the interim government appointed Walter Oscar Serrate Cuellar as the country's first ambassador to the United States in 11 years.

Related Topics

Election Washington Vote Twitter Lead Bolivia United States Mexico September November Sunday 2019 2020 Oscar Media All From Government Race

Recent Stories

ADIPEC 2020 Virtual opens tomorrow

16 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak to inaugurate 4th National Tole ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler exempts Lebanese Publishing Houses f ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed heads virtual meeting of Educat ..

2 hours ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces premiere of film The Pu ..

2 hours ago

Hamad Al Sharqi reviews progress of Dibba Fujairah ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.