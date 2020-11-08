BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Bolivia expects its relations with the United States to improve following Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the US presidential election, the Latin American country's Socialist president-elect, Luis Arce, said on Sunday.

Though official results of the 2020 US presidential election have not been announced yet, as the vote counting continues, all major US media have already called the presidential race for Biden, with the presidential candidate claiming victory on Saturday.

"The US people participated in the democratic election, which resulted in the victory of President Joe Biden and the first female vice president, Kamala Harris. With the new administration, we predict better relations that will lead to the well-being of our peoples," Arce wrote on Twitter.

Relations between Bolivia and the US have been strained for years. In September 2008, then-Bolivian President Evo Morales expelled US Ambassador Philip Goldberg for allegedly promoting separatist movements in the country. In response, the United States expelled the Bolivian ambassador and called the allegations against Goldberg groundless.

The situation changed when Bolivia's interim government ” supported by Washington ” took office after Morales stepped down from his fourth term in office last November and fled to Mexico amid mass protests over his contentious election victory earlier in 2019. Shortly after, the interim government appointed Walter Oscar Serrate Cuellar as the country's first ambassador to the United States in 11 years.