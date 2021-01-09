UrduPoint.com
Bolivia Expects Supply Of Russian Sputnik V Vaccine In Mid-January -Presidential Spokesman

Sat 09th January 2021

Bolivia Expects Supply of Russian Sputnik V Vaccine in Mid-January -Presidential Spokesman

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) The Bolivian authorities expect to receive the first batch of 6,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in the third week of January, presidential spokesman Jorge Richter told Sputnik.

"We estimate that this will happen by the end of the third week of January. This is what we are waiting for as an approximate date," Richter said.

Bolivia's Health Supply Center (CEASS) on December 30, 2020 announced an agreement, under which Russia would supply 5.5 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine to the Latin American country.

