Bolivia Expels Mexican Ambassador, 2 Spanish Diplomats From Country

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 10:20 PM

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Bolivia decided to expel the Mexican ambassador and two Spanish high-ranking diplomats from the country in the aftermath of the scandal over Mexico granting asylum to former Bolivian officials in its embassy, The interim president of Bolivia, Jeanine Anez, said on Monday.

"The constitutional government, which I head, decided to declare personae non gratae the ambassador of Mexico in Bolivia, Maria Teresa Mercado, the charge d'affaires of Spain, Cristina Borreguero, and the Spanish consul, Alvaro Fernandez," Anez said.

The Mexican embassy in La Paz shelters at least nine officials from ex-President Evo Morales' former government.

The situation around the embassy is tense due to the presence of Bolivian security officials in close proximity, and it further escalated following the attempt by Spanish diplomats to enter while hiding their faces on Friday.

The Bolivian Foreign Ministry protested Madrid's move and called on Spain to stop violating international standards.

Morales is living in exile in Argentina and is not allowed to run for the next presidential election. He still tries to influence Bolivian politics via his Movement for Socialism (MAS) party. MAS is expected to nominate its candidate for the next election on January 19.

