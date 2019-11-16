Bolivia Expels Venezuelan Diplomats Amid Political Crisis

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) Bolivia's newly-appointed Foreign Minister Karen Longaric on Friday declared Venezuelan diplomats working in the country as personae-non-grata.

"They will be given a deadline for leaving the country for interfering in the internal affairs of the [Bolivian] state," Longaric said as quoted by the Cambio newspaper.