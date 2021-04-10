Bolivia Extends Closure of Borders With Brazil for 1 More Week - Ministry of Health

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) Bolivia will keep its border with Brazil closed for one more week over the situation around COVID-19, the Bolivian Ministry of Health and sports said.

Bolivia closed its borders with Brazil for seven days on April 2.

"The Ministry of Health and Sports, the Foreign Ministry and the government say that in order to decrease the risk of new variants of the coronavirus entering the country ... that the effect of Article 7 of the Decree 4481 - which temporarily closes the borders with Brazil - will be extended until the midnight, April 16," the ministry said in a statement on late Friday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 134.34 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.9 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Bolivia has registered about 280,000 COVID-19 cases so far, with over 12,000 fatalities.