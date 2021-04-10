UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivia Extends Closure Of Borders With Brazil For 1 More Week - Ministry Of Health

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 04:00 AM

Bolivia Extends Closure of Borders With Brazil for 1 More Week - Ministry of Health

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) Bolivia will keep its border with Brazil closed for one more week over the situation around COVID-19, the Bolivian Ministry of Health and sports said.

Bolivia closed its borders with Brazil for seven days on April 2.

"The Ministry of Health and Sports, the Foreign Ministry and the government say that in order to decrease the risk of new variants of the coronavirus entering the country ... that the effect of Article 7 of the Decree 4481 - which temporarily closes the borders with Brazil - will be extended until the midnight, April 16," the ministry said in a statement on late Friday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 134.34 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.9 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Bolivia has registered about 280,000 COVID-19 cases so far, with over 12,000 fatalities.

Related Topics

World Sports Brazil Bolivia March April Border 2020 Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Heritage Mosque Square i ..

4 hours ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah condoles with Queen Elizab ..

4 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempts o ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler opens Khor Kalba Fort, reviews desig ..

4 hours ago

12th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champi ..

5 hours ago

Ruler of Sharjah opens Sharjah Heritage Days in Ka ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.