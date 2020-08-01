UrduPoint.com
Bolivia Extends Coronavirus-Linked Quarantine Until August 31 - Presidency Minister

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) Bolivia has prolonged the coronavirus-linked quarantine across the country until the end of August, the presidency minister said.

The restrictions will differ in different regions of the country depending on the epidemiological situation.

"The cabinet decided to prolong the quarantine in the country ... until August 31.

The governments of municipalities and departments will have to take response measures to ensure quarantine within their jurisdiction," Yerko Nunez said on late Friday.

He also expects the number of COVID-19 cases to further rise in August.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 17.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 678,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Bolivia has confirmed 75,234 coronavirus cases so far, with 2,894 fatalities.

