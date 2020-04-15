Bolivia Extends Nationwide COVID-19 Lockdown Until April 30 - Interim President

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The Bolivian authorities have extended the country's nationwide COVID-19 lockdown until April 30, Interim President Jeanine Anez announced during a televised address.

"According to the recommendations of the scientific council, quarantine measures will be extended until April 30. However, we will assess whether these measures can be relaxed in seven days' time," Anez stated on Tuesday evening.

Interior Minister Arturo Murillo wrote on Twitter that curfews and restrictions on non-essential movement will remain in force until this date.

As of Monday, Bolivia's Health Ministry has reported a total of 354 cases of COVID-19, with 28 deaths resulting from the disease.

The South American country initially declared a state of emergency amid the ongoing outbreak on March 26. On the same day, the country's Supreme Electoral Tribunal announced that the upcoming presidential election, previously scheduled for May 3, could be delayed by up to four months due to the epidemiological crisis.