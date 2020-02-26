Bolivia Faces Logistical Challenges in Upcoming Elections - Senior US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Bolivia may face logistical challenges as it rushes to prepare for the upcoming presidential election that is about two months away, a senior State Department official told reporters.

"As the president at the TSE [Tribunal Superior Electoral] says, one way or the other they'll be ready, but it's a challenge," the official said on Tuesday when asked if the biggest red flag right now is that Bolivia may not be logistically capable of holding elections.

The State Department official said Bolivia has had an "immense amount" of technical assistance from the United Nations and other forms of support from the United States and the European Union.

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales stepped down from his position last November after being pressed by the military and left the country after the opposition challenged the results of the October 20 election. His government then resigned, with opposition senator Jeanine Anez becoming the interim leader of the country.

The TSE of Bolivia scheduled the new general elections for May 3.