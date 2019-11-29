Bolivia Has No Data on Interpol Activity in Relation to Morales - Foreign Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Bolivia's interim Foreign Minister Karen Longaric said on Thursday that the Foreign Ministry had no information about Interpol's activity in relation to former President Evo Morales.

Morales said on Wednesday that Interpol had issued a "blue notice" in his regard to find out his whereabouts on charges of what he called non-existent crimes. According to Morales, a similar notice has also been issued with respect to former Bolivian vice president Alvaro Garcia Linera.

"The Foreign Ministry has no information about Interpol's requests [in relation to Morales]," Langaric said at a press conference as quoted by Vistazo news outlet.

Interpol's blue notice is a format of international notifications aimed at collecting additional information about a person's identity, location or activities in relation to a crime.

Amid a political crisis sparked by his reelection to a fourth term, Morales stepped down on November 10 and later fled to Mexico. Bolivia's highest-ranking officials resigned as well. This left Jeanine Anez, then the opposition deputy speaker of the upper house, to declare herself interim president, a claim that the Constitutional Court recognized as legitimate shortly thereafter. However, the ex-president's supporters protested against Anez's government, leading to violent clashes with security forces.

On Saturday, the lower house of Bolivian parliament unanimously adopted amendments to a draft bill that says a general election must be held no more than 120 days after the creation of a supreme electoral tribunal. Anez enacted the law the following day.