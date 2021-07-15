Bolivia Hopes to Launch Rosatom-Built Nuclear Research Center in Few Months

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The Rosatom-built nuclear research facility in Bolivia will start operating in a few months, Bolivian Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The year of the coup d'etat [in Bolivia in 2019] caused delays [in the completion of the project] ... But the project continues," Mayta said, adding that "in a few months the center will be launched."

A subsidiary of the Russian nuclear energy corporation and the Bolivian Nuclear Energy Agency signed a contract in 2017 to build nuclear research and technology center in Bolivia's El Alto.

The construction of the facility was put on hold due to the change of power in the Latin American country and later over the coronavirus pandemic.

It is set to become the world's most alpine research center. With a cyclotron accelerator and multipurpose irradiation center, the compound will accommodate research for agriculture and medicine.

The facility will operate a 200kW pressurized water reactor. The project is estimated at over $300 million and has a projected functional capacity of 50 years, after which the reactor can be modernized to extend its exploitation period.