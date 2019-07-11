Bolivia Interested in Cooperation With Russia in Nuclear, Lithium Industry - President

Bolivian President Evo Morales said on Thursday that Russia and Bolivia would continue to develop cooperation in nuclear industry, and that his country was also interested in Russia's proposals on mining of lithium, a metal that is widely used in batteries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Bolivian President Evo Morales said on Thursday that Russia and Bolivia would continue to develop cooperation in nuclear industry , and that his country was also interested in Russia 's proposals on mining of lithium, a metal that is widely used in batteries.

In late June, Rusatom Overseas President Evgeny Pakermanov told Sputnik that Russia was ready to offer Bolivia, which has some of the world's largest lithium reserves, unique technologies in the metal's production and use, which outpace competitors in terms of environmental standards.

"Cooperation in the nuclear industry seems to be important, so this cooperation will continue to develop ... In addition, we would like to develop our cooperation on lithium," Morales said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

He added that Bolivia appreciated cooperation with Russian companies and hoped that the upward trend in investment would continue. According to Morales, Bolivia also agrees with Russia that every state has the right to act as a sovereign and independent entity both in the international arena and in domestic policies.

At the talks between the two leaders, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Energy Minister Alexander Novak are present from the Russian side. From the Bolivian side, Foreign Minister Diego Pary Rodriguez, Hydrocarbons Minister Luis Sanchez and Energy Minister Rafael Alarcon are taking part in the meeting.