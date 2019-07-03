Bolivia Interested in Purchasing Russian Military Equipment - President

Bolivia is interested in purchasing Russian military equipment, and it even considers replacing US T-33 jet trainers with Russian analogues, Bolivian President Evo Morales said in an interview with Sputnik

COCHABAMBA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Bolivia is interested in purchasing Russian military equipment, and it even considers replacing US T-33 jet trainers with Russian analogues, Bolivian President Evo Morales said in an interview with Sputnik.

Morales is set to pay a visit to Moscow on July 11 for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"There is a great interest in purchasing Russian military equipment, including aviation equipment, and in services. A [joint] commission is operating, and we hope that technology transfer will bring good results," Morales said, when asked whether the country sought acquiring Russian weapons.

"Last year we stopped using T-33 jet trainers, and now the Air Force asks me to replace them with Russian aircraft. Much will depend on the technical aspect, but there is great trust [in Russian military equipment]. There are many Russian aircraft in Latin America. Everything will depend on the work of the relevant commission," Morales added.