Bolivia Joins Lima Group to Tackle Venezuela Crisis - Foreign Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Bolivia announced on Sunday it had joined the Lima Group to play a role in resolving the Venezuelan crisis, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The Bolivian Foreign Ministry announces Bolivia's accession to the Lima Group. Thus Bolivia will contribute to finding a peaceful, democratic and constitutional way out of the crisis in Venezuela," it read.

The club was created by 12 countries at a meeting in the Peruvian capital in 2017 in a bid to influence the situation in Venezuela, which has been impoverished by years of shrinking oil revenues and crippling US economic sanctions.

Bolivia has long refused to join the pressure group and sided with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The change of heart came after Bolivia's leader Evo Morales was ousted by the military in November and replaced by a hawkish caretaker president.