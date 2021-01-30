UrduPoint.com
Bolivia Launches Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign With Russia's Sputnik V

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 01:00 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) Bolivia on Friday started its mass immunization campaign with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus by first vaccinating medical workers in the hardest-hit region of Santa Cruz.

"The phase of a structural solution to the problem of coronavirus in our country begins today," Bolivian President Luis Arce, who attended the launch of the vaccination campaign at the Japanese university hospital in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, said.

Medical workers are the first ones to receive the vaccine.

On late Thursday, Arce personally greeted the plane with the Russian vaccine that arrived in El Alto International Airport of La Paz from Buenos Aires.

In late December, Bolivia reached an agreement on the supply of 5.2 million doses of Sputnik V to the Latin American country. On January 6, the Bolivian authorities authorized its emergency use.

Bolivia has confirmed more than 210,000 coronavirus cases so far, with over 10,000 fatalities.

