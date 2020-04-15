LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The Bolivian government may sell the presidential aircraft to finance programs aimed at fighting the coronavirus pandemic, Economy Minister Jose Luis Parada said on Wednesday.

The Dassault Falcon 900EX presidential jet was purchased in 2010 for former President Evo Morales and cost $38.7 million.

"This measure was analyzed, and [Interim] President [Jeanine Anez] made it clear on this issue - if the health system requires it, the plane will be sold," the minister told reporters.

So far, Bolivia has registered 397 cases of the disease on its soil, including 28 fatalities. In a bid to curb the virus, earlier in the day, the authorities extended the country's nationwide COVID-19 lockdown until April 30.