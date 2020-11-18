UrduPoint.com
Bolivia May Resume Diplomatic Relations With Chile - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 02:53 PM

Bolivia may resume diplomatic relations with Chile in the medium term, after a breakdown in bilateral ties over the past 40 years, Bolivian Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Bolivia may resume diplomatic relations with Chile in the medium term, after a breakdown in bilateral ties over the past 40 years, Bolivian Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta said.

"It does not seem to be easy in the short time, but in the medium and long term everything can be possible," Mayata said in the interview to Erbol radio on Tuesday, answering the question on the eventual reestablishment of diplomatic relations with Chile.

Mayato added that the possible advance in relations with Chile can concern the commercial traffic between the two countries.

Bolivia and Chile have not had diplomatic relations since 1978, when the last formal negotiation on the Bolivian claim to recover access to the Pacific Ocean, lost by Bolivia in a 19-century war,� failed.

The relations between the countries have intensified in the recent years, after the International Court for Justice in the Hague released Chile from the obligation to enter into dialogue over the issue.

