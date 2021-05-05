Bolivia May Start Supplying Wine to Russia Soon - Talks' Participants

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) Bolivia may start exporting wine to Russia in the near future, the first deliveries for distributors are planned to be carried out by the end of May, the talks' participants told Sputnik.

"Bolivia is interested in wine supplies.

This week the Russian ambassador will travel to the Tarija region to talk with wine producers," Muaricio Vasquez, a member of the Russian-Bolivian chamber of commerce and industry, who is to accompany the Russian diplomat, said.

He said that two tastings of Bolivian wine had already been held in Moscow.