UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivia Open For Presidential Election Results Audit By OAS, EU - Electoral Tribunal

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 05:00 AM

Bolivia Open for Presidential Election Results Audit by OAS, EU - Electoral Tribunal

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) Bolivia is open for a review of the presidential election results by the Organization of American States (OAS) and the European Union, Maria Eugenia Choque, the head of the Latin American country's Supreme Electoral Tribunal, said in a wake of public unrest over the vote.

The vote took place on Sunday and saw incumbent President Evo Morales securing his fourth term in office by winning in the first round of the election. However, the opposition has protested the election results, citing the lack of transparency in vote-counting. The OAS, which was invited the authorities to hold the audit of the process, advised them to hold the second round of the vote. The recommendation was supported by the European Union, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and the United States.

"The OAS, EU and other international and political organizations may hold an audit. We are absolutely open for it," Choque said in a statement to reporters, which was aired live on the tribunal's Facebook late on Friday.

According to the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, Morales garnered 47.08 percent of the vote, while his rival, Carlos Mesa, gained 36.51 percent. Morales secured a 10.57 percent margin over Mesa's result, which allows him to avoid the run-off.

Morales declared his victory back on Thursday before all the ballots were counted and the final results were officially announced. Mesa refused to recognize the results.

The uncertainty surrounding the vote prompted public unrest. Morales accused the opposition of trying to overthrow him.

Related Topics

Election Vote Facebook European Union Mesa Argentina Brazil Bolivia United States Colombia May Sunday All Opposition

Recent Stories

Young Chinese techies imitate human hand movement ..

6 hours ago

PTCL, MoITT organizes art exhibition to support Ka ..

5 hours ago

Gulalai's father sent to jail on 14-day judicial r ..

6 hours ago

Group busted for manufacturing fake anti-dengue sy ..

5 hours ago

Angola Invites Russia to Invest in Mining, Agricul ..

5 hours ago

France Interested in Working With Russia on Develo ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.