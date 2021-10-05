Bolivia opposition call march to demand release of ex-president

Bolivia's opposition have called for demonstrations against left-wing President Luis Arce to demand the release of former head of state Jeanine Anez and an end to "political persecution"

La Paz, Oct 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Bolivia's opposition have called for demonstrations against left-wing President Luis Arce to demand the release of former head of state Jeanine Anez and an end to "political persecution".

The powerful Santa Cruz Civic Committee, a regional movement of business leaders and social organizations, called for a "big march" on Sunday and a national strike the following day.

Right-wing former Bolivian presidents Carlos Mesa and Jorge Quiroga and the governor of the rich eastern region of Santa Cruz also joined the call.