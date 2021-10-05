Bolivia Opposition Call March To Demand Release Of Ex-president
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 03:52 PM
La Paz, Oct 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Bolivia's opposition have called for demonstrations against left-wing President Luis Arce to demand the release of former head of state Jeanine Anez and an end to "political persecution".
The powerful Santa Cruz Civic Committee, a regional movement of business leaders and social organizations, called for a "big march" on Sunday and a national strike the following day.
Right-wing former Bolivian presidents Carlos Mesa and Jorge Quiroga and the governor of the rich eastern region of Santa Cruz also joined the call.