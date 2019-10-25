Bolivia Parties Should Show Restraint, Engage in Dialogue Amid Political Dissent - OHCHR

The Bolivian government, opposition and protesters should demonstrate restraint, lower tensions and engage in meaningful negotiations to settle the ongoing political challenges, UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights Spokesperson (OHCHR) Ravina Shamdasani said in a statement on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The Bolivian government opposition and protesters should demonstrate restraint, lower tensions and engage in meaningful negotiations to settle the ongoing political challenges, UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights Spokesperson (OHCHR) Ravina Shamdasani said in a statement on Friday.

"We call on all actors, including political leaders and their followers, to exercise restraint in order to reduce tensions, and to urgently engage in a genuine and meaningful dialogue to address their political disagreement," Shamdasani said.

Shamdasani said as a result of the violence triggered by demonstrations in Bolivia, at least 80 people have been detained, and eight civilians, as well as 19 police officers, have been wounded.

The OHCHR spokesperson called for a prompt and thorough investigation into all allegations of misconduct and acts of violence by security forces and urged demonstrators to protest peacefully.

Protests in Bolivia broke out in the aftermath of the Sunday presidential and parliamentary elections after the authorities said incumbent President Evo Morales won. The opposition has disputed the results and criticized the vote counting process, citing lack of transparency.

The Bolivian government invited the Organization of American States (OAS) to verify the election results. The statement, published on the website of the US mission to the OAS on Thursday, said that Bolivians had the right to choose leaders in a fair and free election in line with the Inter-American Democratic Charter and their country's constitution.

According to the final results of the presidential election, released by the Bolivian Supreme Electoral Tribunal, Morales garnered 47.07 percent of the ballots, securing a 10.56 percent margin over his rival, Carlos Mesa, who gained 36.51 percent. Under Bolivian law, the result allows Morales to avoid a second round of voting.