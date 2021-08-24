Bolivia Pilots 9 Foreign Companies to Start Lithium Exploration

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The Bolivian government on Monday qualified nine foreign companies to begin lithium extraction tests in the country's salt flats located in Altiplano as part of the competition for a state contract.

"Following the process launched in April to search for the best technology for the Direct Lithium Extraction (EDL) project, nine companies will soon move on to the pilot testing phase in the Uyuni salt flat," Energy Minister Franklin Molina Ortiz was quoted as saying in a cabinet's statement.

The Names of the companies in question have not been unveiled in the statement.

The Bolivian cabinet has previously hinted that a set of enterprises communicated interest in competing for the state lithium exploitation contract, but chose not to disclose its investment projections, production goals, or other details.

Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said it was among the bidders.

"With the EDL technology, Bolivia could shorten the deadlines to start industrial production of cathodes, lithium carbonate, and finally lithium batteries for electric vehicles," Molina noted.

Bolivia tops the list of countries with the world's largest lithium reserves, which are mostly located in the Uyuni, Coipasa, and Pastos Grandes salt flats in Bolivia's southwestern highlands.