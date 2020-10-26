UrduPoint.com
Bolivia Plans To Purchase Russian COVID-19 Vaccine - President Arce

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 03:13 PM

Bolivia Plans to Purchase Russian COVID-19 Vaccine - President Arce

Bolivia plans to purchase Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, President Luis Arce said in an interview with Sputnik

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Bolivia plans to purchase Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, President Luis Arce said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Yes, of course. I understand that the vaccine is not for sale yet, but I think it has been already discussed that Bolivia has become one of the first countries that could have it," Arce said.

Bolivia seeks acquiring the vaccine not for trials but for immunization of its population, the president specified.

In August, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya research institute. The Russian Direct Investment Fund has said that over 20 countries across the world have submitted requests for a total of one billion doses of the vaccine.

