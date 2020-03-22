UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivia Postpones Presidential Election Indefinitely Due To COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 01:20 AM

Bolivia Postpones Presidential Election Indefinitely Due to COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) The Supreme Electoral Tribunal of Bolivia announced on Saturday indefinitely postponing the presidential vote, initially scheduled for May 3, in the light of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"The Supreme Electoral Tribunal has decided as an exceptional measure to suspend ... preparations for the election for 14 days effective 00:00 Sunday, March 22," the statement said.

Related Topics

Election Vote Bolivia March May Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Egypt suspends Friday prayers at Al-Azhar

56 minutes ago

Chief Minister seeks ANP's help to combat coronavi ..

2 hours ago

Russian Health Watchdog Bans Gyms, Pools, Aquapark ..

2 hours ago

UAE Government announces closure of leisure sites, ..

2 hours ago

France to use helcopters, drones to enforce virus ..

2 hours ago

US VP Pence, wife to be tested for coronavirus aft ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.