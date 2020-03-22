Bolivia Postpones Presidential Election Indefinitely Due to COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) The Supreme Electoral Tribunal of Bolivia announced on Saturday indefinitely postponing the presidential vote, initially scheduled for May 3, in the light of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"The Supreme Electoral Tribunal has decided as an exceptional measure to suspend ... preparations for the election for 14 days effective 00:00 Sunday, March 22," the statement said.