Bolivia president denies conspiracy after failed coup

La Paz, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Bolivian President Luis Arce on Thursday denied conspiring with his former army chief, who was arrested after deploying troops and tanks to the heart of the capital La Paz, where they tried to break down a door of the presidential palace.

Fourteen civilians who opposed the coup were wounded by gunfire, according to the authorities. Some had to be hospitalized and operated on, Luis Arce told the press.

Authorities paraded handcuffed detainees in front of the media on Thursday, announcing 17 arrests including ex-army chief Juan Jose Zuniga, and riot police kept close watch over government buildings a day after the botched coup.

Tensions in the Andean nation have been rising in recent weeks over surging prices, shortages of Dollars and fuel, and a feud between President Luis Arce and the powerful former president Evo Morales ahead of the 2025 election.

In his first public appearance since announcing the coup attempt was over Wednesday night, Arce denied he had conspired with Zuniga. The army chief claimed he was following orders and that the president had hoped to trigger a crackdown that would boost his popularity.